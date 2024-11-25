X2M Connect Reports Successful AGM and Expansion Plans

X2M Connect Limited (AU:X2M) has released an update.

X2M Connect Limited announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their Annual General Meeting. The company focuses on expanding its IoT solutions in the utility sector across the Asia-Pacific region, with plans for global growth. This expansion is supported by their increasing customer base and the deployment of over 530,000 connected devices.

