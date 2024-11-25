News & Insights

Stocks

X2M Connect Reports Successful AGM and Expansion Plans

November 25, 2024 — 08:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

X2M Connect Limited (AU:X2M) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

X2M Connect Limited announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their Annual General Meeting. The company focuses on expanding its IoT solutions in the utility sector across the Asia-Pacific region, with plans for global growth. This expansion is supported by their increasing customer base and the deployment of over 530,000 connected devices.

For further insights into AU:X2M stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.