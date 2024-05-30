X2M Connect Plans Major Securities Issue

X2M Connect Limited (AU:X2M) has released an update.

X2M Connect Limited announces a new proposal to issue a total of 13,750,000 ordinary fully paid securities. The issue is slated for 11th June 2024, aiming to strengthen the company’s capital structure through a placement or similar financial instrument. This move signifies a significant step for X2M Connect Limited in its corporate financial strategy.

