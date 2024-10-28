X2M Connect Director Increases Stake with New Shares

X2M Connect Limited (AU:X2M) has released an update.

X2M Connect Limited has reported a change in director Callistus Mohan Jesudason’s interest, as he acquired an additional 76,162 ordinary fully paid shares. This update highlights the director’s increased stake in the company, which could signal confidence in the company’s future prospects. Investors might view this as a positive sign for X2M Connect’s stock performance.

