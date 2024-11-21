Wynn Resorts provides construction update on Wynn Al Marjan Island

Wynn Resorts (WYNN), Limited offered an update on the construction progress of its newest resort, Wynn Al Marjan Island, the first integrated resort in the United Arab Emirates. Wynn Al Marjan Island is located 50 minutes from the Dubai International Airport in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. Construction has proceeded as planned with 55% of the structural concrete now complete. . The concrete structure is complete up to the 26th floor of the main resort tower, with walls extending to the 29th floor. The construction team is completing one floor per week, working toward a topping off in December 2025. In the last 100 days, the resort tower grew by 44 meters, Wynn said.

