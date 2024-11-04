News & Insights

Wynn Macau Updates on Parent’s Financial Results

November 04, 2024 — 07:11 pm EST

Wynn Macau (HK:1128) has released an update.

Wynn Macau has announced that its controlling shareholder, Wynn Resorts, Limited, has released its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and the first three quarters of fiscal 2024. Although these results provide insights into Wynn’s Macau operations, they follow U.S. GAAP standards, which differ from the IFRS standards used by Wynn Macau, making direct comparisons challenging. Investors are encouraged to seek professional advice to understand these differences and should note that the results are unaudited.

