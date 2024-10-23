News & Insights

Wyndham Hotels Posts Strong Q3, Raises EPS Outlook

October 23, 2024 — 04:56 pm EDT

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( (WH) ) has issued an announcement.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts reported strong third-quarter results with a 4% growth in system-wide rooms and a 5% increase in its development pipeline, showcasing robust expansion both domestically and internationally. The company raised its full-year 2024 EPS outlook, despite a slight decrease in net income, driven by higher royalties, franchise fees, and system expansion. Notably, Wyndham returned $126 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends, reflecting its commitment to delivering value amidst a dynamic financial environment.

