Wyndham Hotels initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo

December 05, 2024 — 06:12 am EST

Wells Fargo analyst Daniel Politzer initiated coverage of Wyndham Hotels (WH) with an Equal Weight rating and $103 price target The firm acknowledges that there’s a lot to like about Wyndham Hotels, namely low expectations, undemanding valuation, and infrastructure tailwinds. But with the stock up 29% quarter-to-date, Wells awaits a better entry point.

