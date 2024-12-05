Wyndham Hotels initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Daniel Politzer initiated coverage of Wyndham Hotels (WH) with an Equal Weight rating and $103 price target The firm acknowledges that there’s a lot to like about Wyndham Hotels, namely low expectations, undemanding valuation, and infrastructure tailwinds. But with the stock up 29% quarter-to-date, Wells awaits a better entry point.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on WH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.