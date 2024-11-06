News & Insights

Stocks

WW sees FY24 revenue of at least $770M, consensus $775.46M

November 06, 2024 — 07:36 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Year end total subscribers of at least 3.1 million. Reflecting the Q3 2024 charges and expenses referred to above, the Company is updating its full year fiscal 2024 operating loss guidance to not exceed $240.4 million.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.