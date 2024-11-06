WW sees FY24 revenue of at least $770M, consensus $775.46M

Year end total subscribers of at least 3.1 million. Reflecting the Q3 2024 charges and expenses referred to above, the Company is updating its full year fiscal 2024 operating loss guidance to not exceed $240.4 million.

