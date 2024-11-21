News & Insights

Stocks

WuXi XDC Cayman Welcomes New Board Member

November 21, 2024 — 09:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

WuXi XDC Cayman, Inc. (HK:2268) has released an update.

WuXi XDC Cayman Inc. has announced a reshuffle in its board of directors, with Stewart John Hen stepping down and Kenneth Walton Hitchner III taking his place as an independent non-executive director. Hitchner brings over 30 years of corporate finance experience, notably from his tenure at Goldman Sachs, which is expected to strengthen the company’s strategic direction. Investors in the stock market might find Hitchner’s appointment noteworthy given his extensive background in financial management.

