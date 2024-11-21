WuXi XDC Cayman Welcomes New Board Member

WuXi XDC Cayman, Inc. (HK:2268) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

WuXi XDC Cayman Inc. has announced a reshuffle in its board of directors, with Stewart John Hen stepping down and Kenneth Walton Hitchner III taking his place as an independent non-executive director. Hitchner brings over 30 years of corporate finance experience, notably from his tenure at Goldman Sachs, which is expected to strengthen the company’s strategic direction. Investors in the stock market might find Hitchner’s appointment noteworthy given his extensive background in financial management.

For further insights into HK:2268 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.