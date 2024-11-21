WuXi XDC Announces Leadership and Committee Roles

WuXi XDC Cayman, Inc. (HK:2268) has released an update.

WuXi XDC Cayman Inc. has announced its board of directors, comprising executive, non-executive, and independent directors, along with their roles in various committees. The board includes notable figures such as Dr. Zhisheng Chen as Chairman and Dr. Jincai Li leading the Strategy and Environmental, Social, and Governance Committees. This diverse leadership team is positioned to guide the company’s strategic initiatives and governance.

