WUGI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the WUGI ETF (Symbol: WUGI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.32, changing hands as low as $80.18 per share. WUGI shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WUGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WUGI's low point in its 52 week range is $62.6499 per share, with $93.905 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.21.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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