WTW increases share repurchase program by $1B

WTW (WTW) announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase to the existing share repurchase authority in the amount of $1 billion. The $1 billion increase is in addition to the approximately $660 million remaining on the current open-ended repurchase authority. The Company is authorized to repurchase shares, by way of redemption or otherwise, and will consider whether to do so from time to time, based on many factors, including market and economic conditions, applicable legal requirements and other business considerations.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on WTW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.