WTRG Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/12/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/12/26, Essential Utilities Inc (Symbol: WTRG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3426, payable on 6/1/26. As a percentage of WTRG's recent stock price of $37.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.91%, so look for shares of Essential Utilities Inc to trade 0.91% lower — all else being equal — when WTRG shares open for trading on 5/12/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WTRG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.64% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WTRG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WTRG's low point in its 52 week range is $36.32 per share, with $42.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.64.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, WTRG makes up 5.72% of the Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (Symbol: CGW) which is trading lower by about 0.5% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding WTRG).

In Monday trading, Essential Utilities Inc shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.