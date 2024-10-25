WSP Global assumed with an Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage of WSP Global (WSPOF) with an Outperform rating and C$279 price target The firm says the Canadian engineering and construction companies are “beloved” for their defensive business models, proven ability to recycle capital accretively via acquisitions, and being beneficiaries of an infrastructure investment cycle and secular tailwinds.
