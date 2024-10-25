News & Insights

Stocks

WSP Global assumed with an Outperform at Scotiabank

October 25, 2024 — 07:37 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Scotiabank assumed coverage of WSP Global (WSPOF) with an Outperform rating and C$279 price target The firm says the Canadian engineering and construction companies are “beloved” for their defensive business models, proven ability to recycle capital accretively via acquisitions, and being beneficiaries of an infrastructure investment cycle and secular tailwinds.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WSPOF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WSPOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.