WSM's Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, FY24 View Revised

Williams-Sonoma Inc. WSM reported solid results for third-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Oct. 27, 2024), with earnings and net revenues topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate. On a year-over-year basis, the bottom line grew while the top line declined.



Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.



The quarterly results reflect the company’s focus on operational improvements and its aim of enhancing its customer service and driving margin. However, soft contributions from three of the four reportable segments marred the top-line growth.



Nonetheless, given the normalizing trends of the market and the strategic business initiatives undertaken by the company, WSM is optimistic about ending fiscal 2024 on a profitable note.



Following the earnings release, WSM stock surged 27.5% during Wednesday’s trading hours. The company’s raised guidance for fiscal 2024 across its key metrics is likely to have boosted investors' sentiments.

WSM’s Earnings, Revenues & Comps Discussion

The company reported earnings of $1.96 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76 by 11.4%. In the prior-year quarter, it reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.83.



Net revenues of $1.8 billion also topped the consensus mark of $1.78 billion by 1.5% but decreased 2.7% year over year.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Quote

In the quarter, comps were down 2.9% compared with 14.6% in the year-ago period. Our model predicted comps decline of 4.6% in the quarter.



Comps at West Elm brand decreased 3.5% compared with 22.4% reported in the year-ago quarter. Comps at Pottery Barn fell 7.5% compared with 16.6% reported in the year-ago quarter. Williams-Sonoma comps dipped 0.1% compared with 1.9% in the year-ago quarter. On the other hand, Pottery Barn Kids and Teens comps increased 3.8% against a 6.9% decline reported in the year-ago quarter.



Merchandise inventories grew 3.8% to $1.45 billion during the fiscal quarter.

Operating Highlights of Williams-Sonoma

The gross margin was 46.7%, which expanded 230 basis points (bps) from the year-ago period (above our projection of 45%). The increase was due to higher merchandise margins and supply-chain efficiencies, partially offset by occupancy deleverage.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were 28.9% of net revenues (slightly above our projection of 28.6%), reflecting an increase of 150 bps year over year due to higher employment and advertising expenses, partially offset by lower general expenses.



The operating margin expanded 80 bps from the year-ago figure to 17.8% for the quarter. Our model predicted an operating margin of 16.4% in the quarter.

Williams-Sonoma’s Financials

As of Oct. 27, 2024, Williams-Sonoma reported cash and cash equivalents of $826.8 million, down from $1.26 billion in the fiscal 2023-end.



Net cash from operating activities totaled $726.7 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2024 compared with $1.01 billion a year ago.

WSM’s Fiscal 2024 Guidance Updated

Williams-Sonoma now anticipates fiscal 2024 net revenues to decline in the 1.5-3% range compared with the prior projection between -1.5% and -4%. Comps for the year are now expected to be in the range of -3% to -4.5% compared with -3% to -5.5% expected earlier.



The company now expects its operating margin to be between 18.4% and 18.8% (versus earlier expectations of 18% and 1.48%), including the impact of the first-quarter out-of-period adjustment of 60 bps. Without this adjustment, the operating margin is expected between 17.8% and 18.2%.



Annual interest income is projected to be approximately $50 million (up from the prior expectation of $45 million), and the annual effective tax rate is now likely to be 25%.



For the long term, the company continues to project mid-to-high-single-digit annual net revenue growth and an operating margin in the mid-to-high teens.

WSM’s Zacks Rank & Recent Retail-Wholesale Releases

Williams-Sonoma currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Shake Shack Inc. SHAK posted third-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and bottom lines also increased on a year-over-year basis.



In the quarter, the company ramped up its investment in marketing strategies and programs to increase guest engagement and brand awareness, even amid a challenging market environment. These efforts have paid off as it has achieved some of the highest brand awareness levels on record, which, in turn, are fueling robust sales and profitability growth.



Starbucks Corporation SBUX reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with earnings meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. The bottom and top lines declined year over year.



Global comparable store sales declined 7% year over year. The downside was backed by a decrease of 8% in comparable transactions, partially overshadowed by a 2% increase in average tickets. During the quarter, SBUX opened 722 net new stores worldwide, bringing the total store count to 40,199.



Brinker International, Inc. EAT reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and bottom lines increased from the prior-year figures.



EAT gained from the solid performance of Chili's. The upside was backed by favorable comparable restaurant sales driven by menu pricing, higher traffic and a favorable menu item mix. The segment’s company-owned comps rose 14.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The company projects fiscal 2025 EPS to be in the range of $5.2-$5.5, up from the prior estimate of $4.35-$4.75.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shake Shack, Inc. (SHAK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.