WSFS Financial announces promotion of James Wechsler to CCBO

WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial (WSFS) Corporation announced that James Wechsler has been named Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Banking Officer, effective January 1, 2025. In his new role, Wechsler will join the Executive Leadership Team, reporting to Art Bacci, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and oversee Commercial & Industrial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Treasury Management, Capital Markets and Equipment Finance. Wechsler will assume the role as Steve Clark steps into a new role of Senior Advisor focused on business development, relationship management, and leadership support as part of WSFS’ succession planning. “Jim is a respected leader with diverse experience in leadership roles at WSFS,” said Rodger Levenson, WSFS Chairman, President and CEO. “His collaborative working style and leadership skills coupled with his deep industry knowledge and ability to lead the growth of our Commercial Division make him an ideal fit for this role.” He added, “Jim’s promotion reflects our focus on overall talent development, having spent the majority of his career at WSFS, as well as our commitment to thoughtful and continual executive management succession planning.”

