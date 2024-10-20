News & Insights

Wrkr Ltd Director Emma Dobson Increases Shareholding

October 20, 2024 — 10:38 pm EDT

Wrkr Ltd (AU:WRK) has released an update.

Emma Dobson, a director at Wrkr Ltd, has converted 1,100,000 Class B Performance Rights into Ordinary Shares as part of the company’s Employee Securities Incentive Plan. This conversion reflects her continued investment in the company, increasing her total holdings to 2,200,000 Ordinary Shares. Such changes are noteworthy for investors tracking Wrkr Ltd’s stock movements and director activities.

