Wrap Technologies, Inc. Appoints Dr. Todd Larson as Strategic Advisor for WrapTactics™ Development

Wrap Technologies appoints Dr. Todd Larson as Strategic Advisor to enhance police training through the innovative WrapTactics™ system.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. has announced the appointment of Dr. Todd Larson as Strategic Advisor, focusing on the development of WrapTactics™, a new learning management system aimed at enhancing police training. With over 30 years of experience in law enforcement and public safety education, Dr. Larson's role will emphasize key areas such as mindset conditioning, emotional regulation, and tactical problem-solving in policing. He aims to create scenario-based training methods that prepare officers for real-world encounters while reducing the need for force. Wrap Technologies, known for its non-lethal public safety solutions like the BolaWrap®, continues to innovate in the field to improve outcomes for both law enforcement and the communities they serve.

The appointment of Dr. Todd Larson as Strategic Advisor is significant, bringing over 30 years of experience in law enforcement and education, which can enhance the credibility and effectiveness of Wrap's training initiatives.

WrapTactics™, the new advanced learning management system, is positioned to transform police training, focusing on critical components like emotional regulation and tactical precision, which can lead to safer public safety outcomes.

Wrap's innovations, particularly the BolaWrap® 150 and Wrap Reality® VR, underscore the company's commitment to developing advanced non-lethal tools and immersive training platforms aimed at improving officer readiness and public safety.

The appointment of a new Strategic Advisor may indicate a need for expertise in the company's training programs, suggesting potential weaknesses or gaps in their current capabilities.

The mention of various risks and uncertainties in the safe harbor statement highlights a lack of certainty regarding the company's future performance, potentially undermining investor confidence.

The complex evaluation and sales cycle for products in law enforcement may hinder the company's ability to achieve timely revenue growth, impacting financial stability.

Who is Dr. Todd Larson?

Dr. Todd Larson is a newly appointed Strategic Advisor at Wrap Technologies, bringing over 30 years of law enforcement experience.

What is WrapTactics™?

WrapTactics™ is Wrap's advanced learning management system aimed at improving police training through innovative methodologies.

How does WrapTactics™ enhance police training?

It emphasizes mindset framing, emotional regulation, and tactical precision for safer policing outcomes during real-world encounters.

What is the BolaWrap® 150 solution?

The BolaWrap® 150 is a non-lethal tool designed for pre-escalation scenarios, allowing officers to manage non-compliant subjects safely.

What is Wrap Reality® VR?

Wrap Reality® VR is a training simulator that provides realistic, immersive scenarios to improve decision-making under pressure for first responders.

MIAMI, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or, the “Company”), a global leader in pre-escalation and non-lethal public safety solutions, today announces the appointment of Todd Larson, EdD., MSL, FABC, as Strategic Advisor of the Company. Dr. Larson will guide the development of WrapTactics™, Wrap’s advanced learning management system focused on elevating police training through integrated mindset conditioning, emotional regulation and tactical problem-solving.





Dr. Larson brings over 30 years of experience in law enforcement, public safety innovation and education. His decorated 22-year tenure with the Scottsdale Police Department included leadership roles in Special Investigations, Violent Crimes, and more than a decade with the SWAT team as operator, sniper and team leader. Complementing his field experience, Dr. Larson has taught at the University of Phoenix, Northern Arizona University, and delivered leadership, ethics and emotional intelligence training nationwide to thousands of officers.





“Dr. Larson’s commitment to innovation, leadership and his extensive law enforcement experience makes him an invaluable addition to our core advisory team,” said Scot Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of Wrap. “His expertise is expected to ensure our learning system is grounded in reality, guided by science and focused on safer outcomes for all.”





As Wrap builds a scalable and practical training platform in public safety, Dr. Larson will lead efforts to embed scenario-based modules rooted in real-world encounters, emphasizing three critical components of effective policing:







Mindset framing to foster clarity under pressure within the pre-escalation period;



Emotion regulation to de-escalate before force becomes necessary; and



Tactical precision to resolve situations safely and effectively.











“I am honored to support Wrap’s mission to improve officer readiness through innovation,” said Dr. Larson. “WrapTactics™ isn’t just about tools—it’s about transforming the way officers think, respond and lead in every interaction.”





Larson holds a Doctorate in Organizational Leadership and a master’s degree in leadership with an emphasis in Crisis Management and Disaster Preparedness from Grand Canyon University, as well as a bachelor’s degree in education from Northern Arizona University. He also works as a consultant with a large Arizona based healthcare system focused on Innovation and Network Operations, is a published author and a nationally known speaker.





To learn more about WrapTactics™ and Dr. Larson’s role in redefining modern police training, visit [



www.wrap.com



About Wrap Technologies, Inc.







Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.







Wrap’s BolaWrap® 150 solution leads the world in pre-escalation and beyond, providing law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident.







This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and give officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap



®



150 is a not pain-based- compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate—instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap’s commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.







Wrap Reality® VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.







As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, Wrap Reality



®



equips officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high stakes encounters effectively, leading to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.







WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.







Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores and helps manage digital evidence, with operational security, regulatory compliance and superior video picture quality and field of view.





The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES boasts cloud integration and adheres to Trade Agreements Act (TAA) compliance requirements and GSA schedule contracts requirements. Crucially, unlike many competitor devices manufactured overseas in foreign, non-compliant, and possibly hostile regions, WrapVision is built in North America, promoting unparalleled data integrity and reducing critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.







Trademark Information Wrap, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap®, Wrap Reality



®



and Wrap Training Academy are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.







This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should”, “believe”, “target”, “project”, “goals”, “estimate”, “potential”, “predict”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company’s expectations related to the appointment of the new Chief Financial Officer, the expected benefits of the acquisition of W1 Global, LLC, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market’s listing standards; the Company’s ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company’s ability to manufacture and produce products for its customers; the Company’s ability to develop sales for its products; the market acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company’s product solutions; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics; the impact resulting from geopolitical conflicts and any resulting sanctions; the ability to obtain export licenses for counties outside of the United States; the ability to obtain patents and defend intellectual property against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company’s ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.







(800) 583-2652









ir@wrap.com









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6444767d-f765-42a5-873b-4d2990983561





