WOTSO Property’s Strong Growth and Expansion Plans

November 07, 2024 — 12:39 am EST

WOTSO Property (AU:WOT) has released an update.

WOTSO Property is experiencing strong revenue growth from its WOTSO FlexSpace sites, particularly from recent openings in Cremorne, Robina, and Blacktown. The company remains committed to expanding its commercial property portfolio, focusing on long-term patient investments that suit its business model. The Annual General Meeting highlighted these successes and ongoing strategies to shareholders.

