WOTSO Property Director Increases Stake with New Acquisition

WOTSO Property has announced a change in the indirect interests of Director Joseph Glew, who acquired an additional 1,413,030 ordinary securities, bringing his total holdings to 36,854,835. The acquisition was a result of receiving WOT securities from BlackWall Limited as a dividend in specie. This move is likely to draw attention from investors interested in the company’s stock performance and strategic developments.

