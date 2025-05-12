The Worst Car Insurance Companies to Avoid in 2025

Choosing car insurance is one of those adult decisions that can have serious financial consequences, yet many of us make this choice with surprisingly little research. After watching Steve Chen’s recent breakdown of the worst insurance providers heading into 2025, I’m convinced most Americans are overpaying and underserved by their current policies.

The truth is, many major insurance companies are banking on your complacency. They flood our screens with clever marketing campaigns featuring quirky mascots and catchy jingles, but behind those friendly facades lie some troubling business practices.

The Worst Offenders According to Consumer Data

Based on Chen’s analysis, three companies stand out as particularly problematic:

Allstate – Ranked a dismal 43 out of 100 by Consumer Reports, with a shocking 46% claim denial rate in 2023

– Ranked a dismal 43 out of 100 by Consumer Reports, with a shocking 46% claim denial rate in 2023 Liberty Mutual – Scored just 39 out of 100, with countless complaints about unexpected rate increases

– Scored just 39 out of 100, with countless complaints about unexpected rate increases Farmers Insurance – Rated 38 out of 100, plagued by poor customer service reviews and higher-than-average premiums

These rankings aren’t just abstract numbers – they represent real people who fought with their insurance company at the worst possible time: after an accident or vehicle damage, when they needed support most.

View this post on Instagram

Why We Keep Overpaying

I’ve been guilty of this myself – sticking with a mediocre insurance company simply because changing seemed like too much of a hassle. The insurance giants count on this inertia. They know that once they have you as a customer, you’re likely to stay even as they gradually increase your rates or provide subpar service.

What’s most frustrating is how these companies target vulnerable customers. New drivers, people with limited financial literacy, and those who don’t speak English as their first language often end up with the worst deals.

“Don’t let these big car insurance companies take advantage of you this year.” (Steve Chen)

The good news? You don’t have to be a victim of these predatory practices. Chen emphasizes that just fifteen minutes of comparison shopping can yield significant savings. This matches my own experience – when I finally took the time to shop around last year, I cut my premium by nearly 30%.

Taking Back Control of Your Insurance Costs

The power dynamic between insurance companies and consumers is shifting. With more transparency through consumer reporting and easier access to comparison tools, we have more leverage than ever before.

Here’s what I recommend based on Chen’s insights:

Check your current policy’s Consumer Reports rating Get at least three competing quotes every renewal period Look beyond the premium to examine claim approval rates Read actual customer reviews, not just marketing materials

Remember that insurance companies count on your complacency. Shopping around sends a powerful message that you won’t be taken advantage of.

While Chen offers a specific tool for comparing rates (which he mentions in his talk), many reputable comparison sites are available. The key is to use anything rather than blindly renewing your current policy.

The Real Cost of Bad Insurance

Bad insurance isn’t just about paying too much each month. The real danger comes when you actually need to use your coverage. A company with a high claim denial rate could leave you on the hook for thousands of dollars in repairs or medical bills.

This is why choosing the right insurance company isn’t just about saving money — but protecting your financial future.

I’ve seen friends fight for months to get legitimate claims paid, all while their credit scores suffered and financial stress mounted. No discount is worth that kind of nightmare scenario.

As we head into the second half of 2025, take Chen’s advice seriously. Fifteen minutes of research now could save you money and incredible headaches down the road. Your future self will thank you.

The post The Worst Car Insurance Companies to Avoid in 2025 appeared first on Due.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.