Worley Limited Sees Strong Start to FY25 with Sustainability Wins

Worley Limited (AU:WOR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Worley Limited reported a strong start to FY25 with 1,048 sustainability-related project awards in the first quarter, surpassing both last quarter and the same period last year. This growth is expected to contribute to moderate growth for the company in FY2025, as it navigates evolving geopolitical dynamics and continues to expand its sustainability initiatives. The company’s focus on balancing opportunities in both sustainability and traditional projects highlights its strategic adaptability in the current market.

For further insights into AU:WOR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.