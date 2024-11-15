Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Addresses Shareholder Concerns

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC GBP (GB:WWH) has released an update.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC recently faced shareholder dissent over the re-election of Directors Doug McCutcheon and Sven Borho at their 2024 AGM, with concerns about independence due to McCutcheon’s long tenure and Borho’s role at OrbiMed Capital. Despite this, the Board defends their positions, emphasizing the value of experience and independence. To address these concerns, the Company has been engaging with shareholders and has appointed two new Independent Directors to ensure a balanced Board.

