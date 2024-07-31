The World’s Largest Bitcoin Conference Heads to Las Vegas in 2025

BTC Inc., the leading provider of Bitcoin-related news and events, is excited to announce that after this year's successful Bitcoin 2024 event, which brought over 22 thousand attendees to Nashville, The Bitcoin Conference, the world’s largest and most prestigious gathering of the Bitcoin industry, will take place in Las Vegas from May 27-29, 2025. The decision to move the conference to Las Vegas underscores the organizers’ efforts to celebrate Bitcoin in one of the fastest-growing, forward-thinking, and Bitcoin-friendly cities in the world.

“We’re excited to welcome The Bitcoin Conference to Nevada in 2025,” said Joe Lombardo, Governor of Nevada. “The decision to move this historic event to Las Vegas not only highlights our state’s burgeoning position as a major financial and technological hub, but also our passion for welcoming innovators to our state.”

In addition to attending a vast array of conference panels and sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in valuable networking and community building events, experience leading-edge technology showcases, and hear insights from policy leaders, business executives and celebrities across the Bitcoin industry.

“Las Vegas has experienced an incredible transformation over the last few years, establishing itself as a hub for entrepreneurship, technological innovation, and economic growth,” said David Bailey, CEO of BTC Inc. “Under the leadership of Mayor Goodman and Governor Lombardo, the city has also embraced the Bitcoin community with open arms. Accordingly, we believe that Las Vegas is a natural and obvious fit for The Bitcoin Conference, and we can’t wait to celebrate the continued acceleration of Bitcoin with the local community.”

As anticipation builds for the upcoming Bitcoin 2025 in Las Vegas, tickets are available for purchase on the official conference website. Interested individuals and organizations are encouraged to secure their spots early, as demand is expected to be unprecedented.

For sponsorship opportunities, media inquiries, or further information about The Bitcoin Conference, please contact us or visit https://b.tc/conference/2024.

About The Bitcoin Conference:

The Bitcoin Conference is the world's largest and most influential gathering of cryptocurrency enthusiasts, professionals, and thought leaders. With a commitment to fostering Bitcoin adoption and exploring the latest developments in the industry, the conference serves as a catalyst for innovation, collaboration, and education. Founded in 2019, the conference has grown into a global phenomenon, attracting attendees from across the world.

Bitcoin Magazine is owned by BTC Inc, which also owns and operates the world’s largest Bitcoin conference, The Bitcoin Conference.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.