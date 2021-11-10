World Market Trends At 7 A.M. ET

(RTTNews) - Here is a snapshot of the global markets across stocks, currencies, commodities, bonds and cryptocurrencies.

Inflation took centrestage as global stock markets discounted the likelihood of sharp interest rate actions to combat the feared surge in inflation. Asian stocks finished mostly negative as China's inflation in October rose sharply to 1.5 percent from 0.7 percent earlier. European stocks are mostly subdued. American stock futures headed into negative territory, pricing in the likely surge in U.S. inflation, due Wednesday. Dollar Index firmed up as likely surge in inflation triggered a rally in the safe haven currency. Bond yields hardened as inflation unnerved markets globally. Crude oil prices oscillated ahead of U.S.EIA data release on crude oil inventories. Gold edged down as dollar rallied and bond yields spiked. Cryptocurrencies retreated after the recent momentum. Bitcoin and Ethereum are down more than 2 percent from peak levels.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA at 36,258.60, down 0.17% S&P 500 at 4,672.90, down 0.26% Germany's DAX at 16,034.25, down 0.04% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,307.50, up 0.46% France's CAC 40 at 7,022.21, down 0.30% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,336.95, down 0.18% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 29,106.78, down 0.61% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,423.90, down 0.14% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,492.46, down 0.41% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,996.14, up 0.74%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.1552, down 0.33% GBPUSD at 1.3507 down 0.35% USDJPY at 113.22, up 0.33% AUDUSD at 0.7359, down 0.22% USDCAD at 1.2432, down 0.03% Dollar Index at 94.28, up 0.34%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 1.473%, up 1.64% Germany at -0.2935%, up 0.17% France at 0.060%, up 20.00% U.K. at 0.8525%, up 3.46% Japan at 0.059%, down 0.85%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (December) at $83.83, down 0.38% Brent Oil Futures (January) at $84.61 down 0.20% Gold Futures (December) at $1,827.70, down 0.17%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $66,563.15, down 1.63% Ethereum at $4,731.12, down 1.17% Binance Coin at $652.37, up 1.18% Cardano at $2.22, down 3.47% Solana at $240.28, down 2.39%

