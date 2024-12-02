World-Link Logistics Declares Special Dividend for Shareholders

World-Link Logistics (Asia) Holding Ltd (HK:6083) has released an update.

World-Link Logistics (Asia) Holding Ltd has announced a special dividend of HK2.0 cents per share, totaling approximately HK$10.037 million, to be paid on January 2, 2025. The company’s decision reflects its solid business and financial position, making it an attractive prospect for shareholders. Investors interested in benefiting must ensure registration by December 16, 2024.

