World Houseware Adjusts Share Options Grant to Key Personnel

World Houseware (Holdings) Limited has adjusted the number of share options granted from 49,900,000 to 5,590,000, with a significant portion allocated to the company’s directors and key personnel. The company has clarified that this allocation does not exceed regulatory limits for substantial shareholders. This move highlights the company’s strategy to incentivize its leadership and employees through equity participation.

