World Copper Updates Zonia Resource Estimate

World Copper has announced a significant update to its resource estimate for the Zonia copper-oxide deposit in Arizona. The new estimate shows an increase in the Indicated Resources category, with the project now holding 657 million pounds of copper. This update is part of the company’s broader exploration efforts for the Zonia project.

