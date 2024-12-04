News & Insights

World Co. Sees Strong Retail and E-commerce Growth

December 04, 2024 — 01:53 am EST

WORLD CO (JP:3612) has released an update.

World Co., Ltd. reported a solid increase in domestic retail sales, with a 105.2% year-on-year growth in October, as e-commerce sales surged by 108.0% due to successful promotional events and colder weather driving demand for winter apparel. Mainstay brands like OPAQUE.CLIP and lifestyle goods from one’s terrace performed robustly, contributing to the strong retail momentum. Additionally, the company’s jewelry and second-hand brands maintained double-digit growth, bolstering overall performance.

