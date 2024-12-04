World Co. Sees Strong Retail and E-commerce Growth

WORLD CO (JP:3612) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

World Co., Ltd. reported a solid increase in domestic retail sales, with a 105.2% year-on-year growth in October, as e-commerce sales surged by 108.0% due to successful promotional events and colder weather driving demand for winter apparel. Mainstay brands like OPAQUE.CLIP and lifestyle goods from one’s terrace performed robustly, contributing to the strong retail momentum. Additionally, the company’s jewelry and second-hand brands maintained double-digit growth, bolstering overall performance.

For further insights into JP:3612 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.