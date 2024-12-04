World Co. Sees Strong Retail and E-commerce Growth

WORLD CO (JP:3612) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
World Co., Ltd. reported a solid increase in domestic retail sales, with a 105.2% year-on-year growth in October, as e-commerce sales surged by 108.0% due to successful promotional events and colder weather driving demand for winter apparel. Mainstay brands like OPAQUE.CLIP and lifestyle goods from one’s terrace performed robustly, contributing to the strong retail momentum. Additionally, the company’s jewelry and second-hand brands maintained double-digit growth, bolstering overall performance.
For further insights into JP:3612 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Can MicroStrategy Stock Reach Around $1,000? Here’s What This Investor Expects
- Bank of America Chimes in on Intel Stock, Warning of a Bumpy Road Ahead
- ‘Don’t Jump on the Bandwagon,’ Says J.P. Morgan About Super Micro Computer Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.