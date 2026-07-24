World Acceptance Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) reported fiscal 2027 first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.12, supported by higher revenue, lower provision expense and continued improvement in portfolio credit metrics, according to comments from Chief Financial and Chief Strategy Officer John Kalmes during the company’searnings call

Kalmes said first-quarter revenue increased 4.8% from the prior-year period, driven by continued year-over-year growth in the loan portfolio and a 91-basis-point increase in interest and insurance yields. Provision expense declined 13.4% year over year, contributing to the quarter’s earnings performance.

“This quarter reflects steady progress against our core priorities: growing the loan portfolio responsibly, improving credit quality, and maintaining a disciplined approach to expenses,” Kalmes said.

Credit Quality Metrics Improve

The company reported an annualized net charge-off rate of 18.2% for the quarter, down from 19.2% in the first quarter of the prior fiscal year. Kalmes also cited improvement in both front-end and back-end delinquency.

Front-end delinquency declined to 18.1% from 19.2% a year earlier. Kalmes said the credit trends supported management’s confidence in the health of the portfolio and in the company’s underwriting practices.

On expenses, Kalmes said general and administrative costs increased modestly when excluding one-time costs related to the CEO transition. He said the company expects to continue its disciplined approach to expenses.

Underwriting Remains Conservative

Chief Operating Officer Tobin Turner said World Acceptance tightened its credit standards about six months ago, a move that coincided with rising gasoline prices. The company has been pleased with how the portfolio has aged following those changes, he said.

About a month ago, the company began generally loosening its underwriting standards somewhat, according to Turner. However, he said the company remains conservative, particularly as gasoline prices have continued to rise.

“We’re more open than we were five months ago,” Turner said, “we’re still pretty conservative.”

Credit standards were tightened roughly six months ago.

The company began modestly loosening underwriting about one month ago.

Management said its current underwriting posture remains conservative.

Demand Holds Up Despite Tighter Credit Box

Responding to a question about customer demand, Turner said demand has been “pretty robust” for the company. He noted that bookable applications have decreased somewhat in conjunction with the tighter credit box, but management has not observed a broader decline in demand.

Turner said the company remains comfortable with demand conditions despite factors including large tax refunds and higher gasoline prices. He did not provide specific application, loan originations or portfolio-growth figures during the call.

Kalmes closed the call by thanking employees for their work serving customers and said the company believes it is well positioned for the remainder of fiscal 2027.

About World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD) is a consumer finance company headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. Founded in 1972, the company provides credit solutions to underserved customers who may have limited access to traditional banking services. Over the decades, World Acceptance has built a reputation for tailored lending that emphasizes responsible underwriting and personalized customer service.

The company's core product offerings include short-term installment loans designed to meet the immediate financial needs of its clients.

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