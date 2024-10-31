News & Insights

Stocks

Worksport Upgrades SOLIS Covers for Market Expansion

October 31, 2024 — 10:29 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Worksport ( (WKSP) ) has shared an update.

Worksport Ltd. has announced an upgrade to its SOLIS solar tonneau covers, now operating at 60V to offer significant cost savings, broader compatibility with battery generator systems, and simplified user experience. This enhancement aims to make the covers more affordable and accessible for a larger portion of the global pickup truck market, aligning with Worksport’s strategy to capture market share in the growing portable energy sector. The upgrade is expected to strengthen their competitive position and drive future growth, with the product currently in its Alpha release phase.

For an in-depth examination of WKSP stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WKSP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.