Worksport Upgrades SOLIS Covers for Market Expansion

Worksport Ltd. has announced an upgrade to its SOLIS solar tonneau covers, now operating at 60V to offer significant cost savings, broader compatibility with battery generator systems, and simplified user experience. This enhancement aims to make the covers more affordable and accessible for a larger portion of the global pickup truck market, aligning with Worksport’s strategy to capture market share in the growing portable energy sector. The upgrade is expected to strengthen their competitive position and drive future growth, with the product currently in its Alpha release phase.

