Worksport Announces Over 200% Growth in B2B Sales

October 29, 2024 — 09:00 am EDT

Worksport Ltd. has announced an impressive over 200% growth in B2B sales, driven by high demand for its tonneau covers, along with a new pre-order campaign for the AL4 Premium Tonneau Cover. This surge in sales comes as the company expands its dealer network across the USA and Canada, achieving a remarkable 31% conversion rate from its retail display units. With strong interest from leading distributors and a strategic push into new markets like Puerto Rico, Worksport is poised for continued success in the financial market.

