Workspace Group Grants CEO Conditional Share Awards

Workspace Group plc R.E.I.T. (GB:WKP) has released an update.

Workspace Group PLC has granted two conditional share awards to its CEO, Lawrence Hutchings, each valued at £250,000. These awards are part of the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan, designed to replace previous forfeited awards, and are contingent on continued employment and meeting specified performance conditions.

