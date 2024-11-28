News & Insights

Workspace Group Grants CEO Conditional Share Awards

November 28, 2024 — 08:02 am EST

Workspace Group plc R.E.I.T. (GB:WKP) has released an update.

Workspace Group PLC has granted two conditional share awards to its CEO, Lawrence Hutchings, each valued at £250,000. These awards are part of the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan, designed to replace previous forfeited awards, and are contingent on continued employment and meeting specified performance conditions.

