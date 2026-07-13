Markets
WKHS

Workhorse Group Appoints Jody Davis To Replace Bob Ginnan As CFO

July 13, 2026 — 09:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS), a North American OEM and provider of all-electric trucks, step vans, shuttles and buses, announced the appointment of Jody Davis as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), replacing current CFO Bob Ginnan, who is retiring.

Davis is a finance executive with approximately 15 years of finance leadership experience.

Most recently, Davis served as Vice President of Strategic Finance at Unimacts, where he led financing initiatives across multiple entities within a complex capital structure. Previously, he served as CFO of Evio, formerly EOS Aircraft Inc., a hybrid-electric regional aircraft program.

Earlier, Davis was part of the founding team and served as CFO of Our Next Energy, Inc., (ONE), a Michigan-based LFP battery innovator. He built the finance, human resources, financial planning & analytics functions needed to support its growth.

The outgoing CFO Ginnan served at Workhorse since January, 2022, helping the company navigate through several key corporate financial events, including capital raises, a divestiture and the merger with Motiv Electric Trucks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WKHS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.