Workday Reports Strong Revenue Growth and Strategic Advances

Workday ( (WDAY) ) has released its Q3 earnings.

Workday is a leading enterprise platform that provides solutions for managing human resources and financial operations, leveraging AI technology to enhance organizational efficiency across various industries. The company’s recent earnings report highlights significant growth in revenue and profitability, reflecting strong customer trust and an expanding market presence. In the fiscal third quarter of 2025, Workday reported total revenues of $2.160 billion, marking a 15.8% increase from the previous year, with subscription revenues also rising by the same percentage. Operating income saw a notable increase to $165 million, and non-GAAP diluted net income per share rose to $1.89. Additionally, the subscription revenue backlog grew, indicating robust future demand. Workday’s strategic advancements include the introduction of Workday Illuminate, a new AI-driven platform, and significant customer acquisitions across various sectors. Looking ahead, Workday’s management projects substantial growth in subscription revenue and maintains a positive outlook on sustaining long-term profitable growth.

