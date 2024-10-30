Woomera Mining Announces New Share Quotation on ASX

Woomera Mining Ltd. (AU:WML) has released an update.

Woomera Mining Ltd. has announced the quotation of over 111 million ordinary shares and an equal number of options on the ASX, set to expire in July 2026. This move is part of previously announced transactions aimed at bolstering the company’s financial standing. Investors in the mining sector may find these developments promising as Woomera Mining looks to enhance its market presence.

