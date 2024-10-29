Woolworths Q1 Group Sales Up 4.5%

(RTTNews) - Woolworths Group Limited (WOW.AX) reported that its group sales for the first-quarter of fiscal year 2025 increased by 4.5% to A$18.00 billion from A$17.22 billion in the prior year. Quarterly group sales, excluding Petstock, were up 3.3%.

Looking ahead, the company expects customers to remain extremely value-conscious with cost-of-living pressures to continue for the remainder of fiscal year 2025. Australian Food sales increased 3.8% in the first-quarter of fiscal year 2025 to A$13.595 billion with Woolworths Food Retail sales increasing 3.6% or 4.9% ex Tobacco due to solid item growth, particularly in Long Life categories.

Australian Food EBIT for the first half is forecast to be below previous expectations. The company currently expects EBIT, including A$40 million of incremental supply chain costs, for the first-half of fiscal year 2025 to be within a range of A$1.480 billion to $1.530 billion compared to A$1.5951 billion in the prior year.

The company noted that WooliesX momentum continued in the quarter with total sales increasing 21.7% to A$2.565 billion with growth across all platforms.

Australian B2B total sales in the first-quarter were A$1.473 billion, up 6.9% on the prior year with sales driven by strong growth in PFD, export meat and growth in the Group's third-party supply chain business.

New Zealand Food total sales increased by 2.7% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 to NZ$2.120 billion. Comparable sales increased by 3.4% with total sales growth impacted by store closures.

BIG W total sales in the first quarter declined by 0.9% to A$1.121 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.