Woodward (WWD) Chosen by Boeing to Design Rotary Actuator

Woodward, Inc. WWD has been selected by Boeing to design an innovative rotary actuator for its Transonic Truss-braced Wing (TTBW) X-66A aircraft demonstrator. Boeing is developing its X-66A in collaboration with NASA. The Transonic Truss-braced Wing initiative aims to advance the aviation industry’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.



Rotary actuators are essential devices in industrial, commercial and residential applications, converting rotational motion into precise and controlled mechanical action. Unlike linear actuators, they generate circular movement. In aerospace, they control aircraft flaps, ailerons and landing gear, demonstrating their strength and reliability under extreme conditions.



The innovative Transonic Truss-Braced Wing demonstrator features very long, thin wings supported by struts to improve lift and reduce drag, potentially boosting fuel efficiency. The X-66A's ailerons, which are flight control surfaces on the aircraft’s special wings, will be equipped with rotary actuators.



Woodward, in collaboration with Boeing, has started work on these actuators, aiming for production by 2026 and test flights by 2028.



WWD highlighted that this project matches its goal to create reliable energy control solutions for a cleaner future. Further, it offers another opportunity for the company to collaborate with industry leaders and apply its engineering skills to the future of aircraft.



Headquartered in Fort Collins, CO, Woodward is an independent designer, manufacturer and service provider of energy control and optimization solutions for aerospace and industrial markets.



In the second quarter of 2024, Woodward's net sales rose 16% year over year to $835 million. The company expects improved performance in the second half of fiscal 2024 and strong third-quarter demand in China’s natural gas truck market. Aerospace segment revenues are projected to grow 12-14%, with net sales reaching $498 million, a 14% increase from the previous year driven by mainly higher commercial OEM and aftermarket sales, higher production rates and improving passenger traffic and fleet utilization.



WWD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 53% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 21.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Badger Meter, Inc. BMI, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16.7% and delivered an earnings surprise of 12.89%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 14.29%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Based in Milwaukee, WI, Badger Meter is an innovator in flow measurement, water quality and control products, serving water utilities, municipalities and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. The company’s products measure water, oil, chemicals, and other fluids and are known for accuracy, long-lasting durability, and for providing valuable and timely measurement data.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16.1% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.39%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 14.37%. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience.



Arista holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data center segment. It is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.



Onto Innovation Inc. ONTO, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 2.64%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.27%.



Headquartered in Wilmington, MA, Onto Innovation specializes in the design, development, manufacture and support of metrology and inspection tools primarily for semiconductor device fabricators, silicon wafer manufacturers and advanced packaging manufacturers in the semiconductor space.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.