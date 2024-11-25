News & Insights

Woodward reports Q4 EPS $1.41, consensus $1.26

November 25, 2024 — 04:05 pm EST

Reports Q4 revenue $ $854.5M, consensus $811.11M.”We delivered record sales in fiscal 2024 with Woodward (WWD) revenue exceeding $3 billion for the first time. Robust end market demand along with contributions from operational excellence fueled significant sales growth and earnings expansion,” said Chip Blankenship, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In Aerospace, both commercial and defense OEM sales increased due to capacity improvements to meet customer demand, and commercial and defense aftermarket sales increased due to continued high aircraft utilization. Our Industrial business benefitted from increased sales in power generation and transportation. Our performance over the last year reflects the hard work and dedication of Woodward members to deliver on our value proposition and fulfill our purpose. We enter fiscal 2025 with strong momentum. In Aerospace, we anticipate increasing revenue and margin expansion driven by continued strength in commercial markets and increased defense activity. In Industrial, we expect broad-based market strength in power generation and marine transportation, offset by a significant decline in sales related to China on-highway natural gas trucks. We remain focused on growth, operational excellence and innovation to drive shareholder value.”

