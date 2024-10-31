News & Insights

Woodside Energy Sells Scarborough Stake to JERA

October 31, 2024 — 01:18 am EDT

Woodside Energy Group (AU:WDS) has released an update.

Woodside Energy Group has successfully completed the sale of a 15.1% stake in the Scarborough Joint Venture to Japan’s JERA for approximately $1.4 billion, strengthening their strategic partnership. This deal underscores the importance of LNG in the global energy transition and energy security in Japan and the surrounding region. Woodside retains a 74.9% interest in the project, which is on track for its first LNG cargo in 2026.

