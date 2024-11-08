Wong’s Kong King Reports Revenue Decline in October

Wong’s Kong King International (Holdings) Limited (HK:0532) has released an update.
Wong’s Kong King International (Holdings) Limited has reported a slight decline in its October 2024 sales revenue, with a 0.75% decrease compared to the same month last year. The company’s accumulated revenue for the year has also seen a significant drop of 37.55% compared to the previous year. This financial update may attract attention from investors monitoring the company’s performance and the broader financial markets.
