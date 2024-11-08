Wong’s Kong King Reports Revenue Decline in October

Wong’s Kong King International (Holdings) Limited (HK:0532) has released an update.

Wong’s Kong King International (Holdings) Limited has reported a slight decline in its October 2024 sales revenue, with a 0.75% decrease compared to the same month last year. The company’s accumulated revenue for the year has also seen a significant drop of 37.55% compared to the previous year. This financial update may attract attention from investors monitoring the company’s performance and the broader financial markets.

For further insights into HK:0532 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.