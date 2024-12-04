Wong’s Kong King Appoints New Deputy Chairman

Wong’s Kong King International (Holdings) Limited (HK:0532) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Wong’s Kong King International has appointed Ms. Wong Ava as Deputy Chairman, effective December 4, 2024. In her expanded role, Ms. Wong will oversee operations and financial affairs, while her annual salary will increase significantly, reflecting her added responsibilities. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s leadership and operational effectiveness.
For further insights into HK:0532 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Can MicroStrategy Stock Reach Around $1,000? Here’s What This Investor Expects
- Bank of America Chimes in on Intel Stock, Warning of a Bumpy Road Ahead
- ‘Don’t Jump on the Bandwagon,’ Says J.P. Morgan About Super Micro Computer Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.