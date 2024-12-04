Wong’s Kong King Appoints New Deputy Chairman

Wong’s Kong King International (Holdings) Limited (HK:0532) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Wong’s Kong King International has appointed Ms. Wong Ava as Deputy Chairman, effective December 4, 2024. In her expanded role, Ms. Wong will oversee operations and financial affairs, while her annual salary will increase significantly, reflecting her added responsibilities. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s leadership and operational effectiveness.

For further insights into HK:0532 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.