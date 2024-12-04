News & Insights

Wong’s Kong King Appoints New Deputy Chairman

December 04, 2024 — 03:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Wong’s Kong King International (Holdings) Limited (HK:0532) has released an update.

Wong’s Kong King International has appointed Ms. Wong Ava as Deputy Chairman, effective December 4, 2024. In her expanded role, Ms. Wong will oversee operations and financial affairs, while her annual salary will increase significantly, reflecting her added responsibilities. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s leadership and operational effectiveness.

