Wong’s Kong King Announces Director Resignation

Wong’s Kong King International announces the resignation of executive director Mr. Wong Vinci, effective November 5, 2024, due to personal reasons. The company expressed gratitude for Mr. Wong’s contributions and confirmed no disputes with him. This change comes with no additional matters for shareholders or the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to consider.

