WonderFi Reaches $2 Billion in Client Assets

November 26, 2024 — 08:50 am EST

WonderFi Technologies Inc (TSE:WNDR) has released an update.

WonderFi Technologies has achieved a significant milestone with its Bitbuy and Coinsquare platforms, surpassing $2 billion in client assets under custody, marking a 110% increase year-to-date. The company’s platforms have also seen a notable surge in staked assets, reflecting growing investor confidence in digital assets as a long-term investment.

