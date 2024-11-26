WonderFi Reaches $2 Billion in Client Assets

WonderFi Technologies Inc (TSE:WNDR) has released an update.
WonderFi Technologies has achieved a significant milestone with its Bitbuy and Coinsquare platforms, surpassing $2 billion in client assets under custody, marking a 110% increase year-to-date. The company’s platforms have also seen a notable surge in staked assets, reflecting growing investor confidence in digital assets as a long-term investment.
