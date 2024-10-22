News & Insights

Wolfspeed higher after Jana discusses stake at activist conference

October 22, 2024 — 10:35 am EDT

Shares of Wolfspeed (WOLF) moved higher after Jana Partners’ Scott Ostfeld spoke about the firm’s stake at the 13D Monitor Active-Passive Investor Summit. Ostfeld said Jana’s stake in Wolfspeed is “significant” and that the firm sees “significant upside” in the shares. Shares of Wolfspeed moved off their lows following the comments. Jana initially disclosed a stake in Wolfspeed back in May.

Stocks mentioned

WOLF

