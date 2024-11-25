Wolfspeed appoints Melissa Garrett SVP General Counsel

Wolfspeed (WOLF) announced that Melissa Garrett has been appointed Senior Vice President and General Counsel, effective December 9 . Garrett succeeds Brad Kohn, who has resigned from the company for another professional opportunity. Prior to joining Wolfspeed, Garrett served as Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary at Kangaroo Express. She previously served as an attorney at Jackson Lewis and Paul, Hastings, Janofsky & Walker and began her career as an attorney at Fisher & Philips. She holds a Juris Doctor from Indiana University and a Bachelor of Arts from University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WOLF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.