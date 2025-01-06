WMK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (Symbol: WMK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.86, changing hands as low as $66.02 per share. Weis Markets, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WMK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WMK's low point in its 52 week range is $58.87 per share, with $76.6226 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.21.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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