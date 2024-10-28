News & Insights

WMA Holding Acquires Stake in Estrella Resources

October 28, 2024 — 03:29 am EDT

Estrella Resources Limited (AU:ESR) has released an update.

WMA Holding FZCO has acquired a 6.08% stake in Estrella Resources Limited, purchasing 113,579,087 fully paid ordinary shares. This acquisition, completed with a total cash consideration of over $1.2 million, signals a significant investment in the company. Investors may view this as a strategic move that could influence Estrella’s future market performance.

