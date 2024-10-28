WMA Holding Acquires Stake in Estrella Resources

Estrella Resources Limited (AU:ESR) has released an update.

WMA Holding FZCO has acquired a 6.08% stake in Estrella Resources Limited, purchasing 113,579,087 fully paid ordinary shares. This acquisition, completed with a total cash consideration of over $1.2 million, signals a significant investment in the company. Investors may view this as a strategic move that could influence Estrella’s future market performance.

For further insights into AU:ESR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.