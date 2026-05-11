WM Technology, Inc. Q1 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - WM Technology, Inc. (MAPS) released earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.17 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $1.64 million, or $0.02 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.4% to $43.55 million from $44.61 million last year.

WM Technology, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.17 Mln. vs. $1.64 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.01 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue: $43.55 Mln vs. $44.61 Mln last year.

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