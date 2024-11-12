WM Technology Announces Leadership Changes and Strong Q3 Results

WM Technology ( (MAPS) ) just unveiled an update.

WM Technology, Inc. has appointed Douglas Francis as CEO with a lucrative package including stock options and bonuses, while Susan Echard has been confirmed as CFO. The company announced strong financial results for Q3 2024, with net income soaring 312% to $5.3 million and cash reserves growing to $45 million. Despite challenges like product withdrawals, WM Technology remains profitable with an Adjusted EBITDA of $11.3 million, marking its eighth consecutive profitable quarter, and is poised for strategic growth in 2025.

